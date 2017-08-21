‘Isang’ spotted east of Batanes; rain in Luzon, Visayas–Pagasa

TROPICAL storm “Isang” has been spotted 340 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, “Isang” is forecast moving in the west-northwest direction at 17 kilometers per hour (kph).

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas will continue to bring rains over these areas, according to the state weather bureau.



It said that cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and occasional heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds due to thunderstorms would be experienced over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque and Northern Samar.



Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds blowing from the Visayas region will prevail and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.



Light to strong winds blowing from southwest Visayas will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to rough, Pagasa added. GLEE JALEA