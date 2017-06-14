‘ISIS’ bomb threat scares Bulacan students

CLASSES of more than 4,000 high school and vocational students at a trade school in Marilao, Bulacan were disrupted on Wednesday morning after at least 10 teachers received similar text messages warning that bombs were planted within the campus. The message said the bombs, allegedly planted by “ISIS members,” will explode within fours hours. Students and 380 teachers and employees of Assemblywoman Felicita G. Bernardino Memorial Trade School in Barangay Lias calmly fell in line and headed towards the campus grounds before personnel of the Marilao Police arrived with bomb experts, Richard Bagtas, the head teacher said. The tension was eased after police declared the area safe, saying the bomb threat was a hoax.

with JEMIE MANGALINO