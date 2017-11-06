ISIS Southeast Asia has new ‘emir’ – PNP chief

THE Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has a new “emir” in Southeast Asia, Philippine National Police Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said on Monday.

De la Rosa said Amin Baco replaced Isnilon Hapilon, Abu Sayyaf group leader, who was killed, along with Maute group founder Omar Maute, in October during a military assault in Marawi City.

De la Rosa said Baco, identified as a Malaysian terrorist, fought with the Maute group during the five-month siege of Marawi.

”We have received reports that Amin Baco is still in the group. He assumed the position as the new Emir,” de la Rosa said in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

De la Rosa said the whereabouts of Baco were not known but that he was last seen in the main battle area of Marawi with 30 other stragglers.

“It’s either he is on his way out or he had already left. It’s still unconfirmed,” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa relayed the police intelligence report that Baco was last seen with three accomplices: two Indonesians and one Malaysian. He said the companions were still operating in Marawi.

“Three companions were with Baco. Two Indonesians and one Malaysian,” de la Rosa said.

De la Rosa reiterated that Baco not only controlled the 30 remaining Maute stragglers in Marawi, but also the whole ISIS faction in Southeast Asia since Hapilon was killed.

“He’s not only leading the remaining stragglers, but also the whole Southeast Asia. He assumed the position of Isnilon Hapilon as Emir in Southeast Asia,” de la Rosa said. RJ CARBONELL