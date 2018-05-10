Isko Moreno appointed to DSWD

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Manila City vice mayor Isko Moreno as undersecretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The appointment papers of Moreno, whose real name is Francisco Moreno Domagoso, was signed on May 8 but Malacañang released it on Wednesday.

In July 2017, the President appointed Moreno to the North Luzon Railways Corp. (Northrail) but he resigned in October 2017 citing “personal reasons.” Moreno, a former actor, ran for senator under the ticket of Sen. Grace Poe but lost. He was vice mayor of Manila from 2007 to 2016.

Duterte also appointed Gerald Camiña as member of the Board of Directors of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Sherwin Rigor as undersecretary of the Department of Environment and Resources and Antonio Joselito Lambino 2nd as assistant secretary of the Department of Finance.