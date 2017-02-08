‘Islamic Bonnie and Clyde’ charged with Australia terror plot

SYDNEY: A self-described Australian “Islamic Bonnie and Clyde” couple were Wednesday charged with planning a terrorist act, which reportedly involved a Sydney stabbing attack. The pair, Sameh Bayda and Alo-Bridget Namoa, both 19, were already in custody accused of collecting documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts. “The charge carries a penalty of life imprisonment.”New South Wales state police said in a statement. The Sydney couple, reportedly husband and wife, were arrested about a year ago. At the time, Bayda was allegedly found with Arabic documents on how to carry out a stabbing and how to make an improvised explosive device (IED), the Sydney Morning Herald said. Both were denied bail with the case due back in court on March 15, a Central Local Court official in Sydney told AFP. Australian officials say they have prevented 11 terror attacks on home soil in the past two years. But some have gone ahead, including the murder of a Sydney police employee in 2015 by a 15-year-old boy.

