‘Islamic moderation tool vs terrorism’

COTABATO CITY: The Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) has proposed that the propagation of mainstream Islamic moderation as a measure to combat terrorism be entrusted to Muslim traditional leaders, the Ulama and Umma or the community.

The PPOC met in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday and emphasized that closer coordination with various sectors and all stakeholders is essential in the effort to educate the Muslim youth and discourage radicalism.

“Opportunities for building the capacity of Muslim teachers in Islamic studies and religious leaders must be created. There is also a need to review policies on recognition of the traditional Madaris (Islamic school) and to adopt a common regulation, supervision, accreditation, and standardization of curricula to ensure teachings and learning are consistent with the mainstream Islamic moderation and practices,” Lanao del Sur Vice Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. said.

These ends may be achieved if traditional leaders, parents, and the Ulama take an active role in ensuring that those who are most vulnerable are educated, Adiong added.

Former Department of Education-ARMM Assistant Secretary Noor Saada, now research associate of the Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG) presented a research on the vulnerability of the youth to violent extremism in the ARMM.

Saada said to understand radicalization, there must be a determination of its roots, the motivation and influence of recruits in joining violent extremism, and the characteristics of terror groups.

In the study, he identified poverty, corruption, poor governance, personal experience of armed conflict, alienation, discrimination and delayed resolution as factors that entice the recruits, especially the youth, to propagate terrorism.

Meanwhile, Gen. Carlito Gálvez Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief, presented a briefing on the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ comprehensive plan in its role on the “road to normalcy.”

He also talked about stability and support operations; rehabilitation of Marawi City as a priority effort, stakeholders’ engagements and the normalization timeline.