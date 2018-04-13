Islamic State still recruiting in PH

AN official of the US Department of State said the Islamic State (IS) continues to recruit new members in Southeast Asia, including in the Philippines, not to get them to join the fight in Syria and in Iraq but to launch acts of terrorism in their hometowns.

Irfan Saeed, director of the Department of State’s Office of Countering Violent Extremism, said the US had destroyed so-called caliphates in Syria and Iraq, effectively stopping IS operations and travel, but that didn’t stop the group from getting new recruits.

Saeed explained that terrorists have been looking for safe havens in which to operate unfettered. This was sparked by their recent defeat in Syria and Iraq.

“They (terrorists) are looking at different parts of the world, and unfortunately I think Southeast Asia is in their radar. They are looking very clearly about how to establish safe havens across maybe the Southern Philippines and other parts of Southeast Asia,” Saeed told members of the media in Southeast Asia in a teleconference Wednesday night.

The US Department of State official noted that IS and other terrorist groups were no longer able to tell their members to come to Syria and Iraq.

“We have to recognize the great work that has been done by our partners across Southeast Asia to limit those foreign fighters going from Southeast Asia to Syria and Iraq,” he added.

Not just major cities

Saeed warned against the diffusion of the terrorist threat all over the world, pointing out that terrorists could launch attacks on areas that were never on the radar, instead of major cities.

“I think there is a greater chance that…in places like Marawi and places outside of Jakarta, outside of Indonesia, or the Sumatra side, you’re going to see…groups like ISIS target wherever they are, wherever they are operating,” the State Department official added, using another acronym for IS.

But Saeed noted that countries in Southeast Asia have done a very good job in fighting terrorism at the local and regional levels, and that their partnership with the US had been “very good.”

The Philippines for instance has been successful in defeating the terrorists that occupied Marawi City and continues with efforts to find ways to prevent terrorist groups from launching similar attacks in other places, he said.

“I think the Philippines has done a good job of trying to address a very prevalent issue that has blown up very quickly and that they’ve been able to address it and then … think long-term right after that,” Saeed added.

Apart from preventing terrorist attacks, countries should give more focus on efforts to counter violent extremism (CVE) or to prevent someone from becoming a terrorist, Saeed said.

Many countries have strong tools on counterterrorism and there is a need for standard knowledge and tools on CVE, including the ability to identify drivers for violent extremism and remove them, as well as engage in counter-messaging to combat terrorist ideology, he said.

“We have to ensure that groups like ISIS do not reconstitute, they don’t strengthen, and they don’t continue to inspire others to commit acts of violence,” he added.

Asked if the IS and other terrorist groups were able to gain foothold in the region, Saeed replied that they were trying to gain foothold. He did not elaborate.

What is clear, he said, was that Southeast Asia was in the radar of IS and other groups like Al-Qaeda and Jemaah Islamiyah, which is trying to regroup.

“So we cannot lose sight of all the other terrorist groups out there that are trying to fill that void,” he added.

