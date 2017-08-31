Islamist extremist killed in clash with govt troops in Mamasapano–military

A MEMBER of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) was killed in a clash with government troops from the 40th Infantry Battalion in Maguindanao, the military said on Thursday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman for the military’s 6th Infantry Division, said the fighting at Barangay Tukanalipao in Mamasapano erupted at about 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday when 20 fully armed BIFF men engaged government troops in a gunbattle as they were conducting security operations in the area.

The firefight resulted in the death of one BIFF member while one soldier was slightly wounded.

After the firefight, government forces recovered one M16, one shotgun, a rocket propelled grenade launcher, one hand grenade, assorted ammunitions and components for making an improvised explosive device. DEMPSEY REYES