Islamist rebel group’s ‘bomb instructor’ shot dead in encounter with troops in Maguindanao–military

A BOMB instructor of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) was killed by combined elements of the Philippine Army and the police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) in Maguindanao Tuesday night, the military said on Wednesday.

In a report sent by Capt. Arvin Encinas, public affairs chief of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Ebrahim Ali of the Karialan faction was shot dead at 7:15 p.m. during joint operations of the 603rd Infantry Brigade and CIDG-ARMM in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Reports said the subject pulled out a gun from his bag when authorities were about to arrest him, prompting the troops to shoot him.

Recovered from Ali were a one caliber .45 loaded with one magazine and six live ammunitions.

Encinas said the slain Islamist rebel was also listed in the Department of National Defense’s Arrest Order 2 in relation with rebellion in Mindanao. DEMPSEY REYES