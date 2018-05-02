Island Cove Hotel marks 20 years of recreational service

Island Cove Hotel and Leisure Park just celebrated its 20th anniversary. Before 1998, it was known as Pulo ni Burunggoy then as Covelandia Island Resort. Old timers recall having to park their vehicles at a dock and ride a boat to get to the 36-hectare property. Now a bridge makes access more convenient.

Once inside the premises, it is easy to forget that you are merely 30 minutes away from bustling Makati, especially when at the Fishing Village. The Filipino-themed restaurant has 21 bamboo huts standing on water and affords a spectacular view of the Manila skyline. Guests can go fishing and have their catch cooked.

Otherwise, you can order from the menu. For a group of 6 or more, the Kamayan Sets are recommended. The spread of Pinoy favorites encourage eating the traditional way, with the hands. For other dining options, there are Sangley Point which serves Western-style cuisine, the iCafe for light meals, and the Bayside KTV where you can sing your heart out too.

Island Cove is a popular venue for socials and conferences. The expansive space is capable of catering to as many as 14,000 persons. The newest addition to their inventory of function areas is the Bayside Deck. Overlooking Manila Bay, yet air-conditioned, the 170-seater is perfect for events on sweltering days.

There is lush greenery all around so you’re encouraged to move and explore. A 1.4-kilometer path has been carved out particularly for joggers. Go-karts are available for those who would rather pedal around. If you prefer to sit back and just enjoy the breeze, then the kalesa is for you. Horseback riding is possible too.

The vast manicured lawn of the concert park has been occupied by audiences for the likes of David Pomeranz, Sarah Geronimo, Martin Nievera, Nonoy Zuniga, Bamboo, Regine Velasquez, and Vice Ganda.

But the biggest entertainment on the property, no doubt a hit with the kids is the newly-opened Island Aviary. The 3,200-square meter enclosure is home to the Brahminy Kite, peacock, parrot, duck, and other feathered friends.

You will also find iguanas, turtles, monkeys, and koi fishes. The zookeepers assist visitors in feeding the rabbits and the ostriches, and in carrying the 200-lb Burmese python. Island Cove is pet friendly, the four-legged members of the family are welcome and provided with their own beds and amenities.

The hotel has been recently renovated. Management invested in upgrading the accommodations and making them more in tune with the times. The rooms are now equipped with USB charging ports, wi-fi internet connectivity, flat screen TVs, and modern bathrooms. Despite the contemporary features, the Mediterranean feel is maintained, reflected in the textured white exterior, the arches, use of tiles and iron details. The hotel complex has a jacuzzi and pool exclusive to checked in guests.

But swimming is more fun at the Oceania Swim and Splash Park. The main pool has four giant slides. On the side is a 350 square meter kid-friendly splash park, the biggest in Mega Manila. Its splashers and sprayers were imported from Australia and because safety is of paramount importance, the area is installed with water safe rubber flooring (EPDM) to minimize the possibility of accidents. The whole water complex spans over 3,000 square meters.

Island Cove also houses a basketball court, a tennis court, a paintball arena, various playgrounds for children, and a giant chess set. Those who would rather stay indoors can use the billiard and table tennis tables or go to the game room for the Wii, Playstation 3, and Xbox consoles. For relaxation and stress relief, the Island Spa is recommended, a work out at the Fit Club might do the trick too.

Island Cove Hotel and Leisure Park is in Binakayan, Kawit, Cavite. For more information, log on to www.islandcovephil.com.