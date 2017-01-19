Island-hopping with Miss U queens

By air, land and sea. In less than a week since arriving in the Philippines, the 65th batch of Miss Universe candidates have already traveled the country in almost every mode of transportation possible to fulfill their itinerary.

After boarding buses, private planes, caravans, and even floats, they finally sailed out to Batangas on Thursday—and in style—on Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson’s “Happy Life” yacht.

Singson—credited for brining the biggest beauty contest in the country to these shores—acquired the triple-decker Alfamarine from Spain. It boasts of several suites, a disco, and a luxury living room befitting beauty queens including reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

Among those spotted on the yacht were Misses Angola, Bahamas, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Curacao, Domincan Republic, Georgia, Germany, Iceland, Jamaica, Panama and Romania. They arrived in Hamilo Coast for a visit to Pico de Loro.

Meanwhile, the other candidates enjoyed simultaneous island tours in Iloilo and Cebu.