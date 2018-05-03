ISM to raise P560M from sale of treasury shares

Listed ISM Communications Corp. plans to raise P560 million from the sale of treasury shares to enable the company to pursue investment opportunities.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, ISM said its board authorized the sale of 560 million treasury shares priced at P1 per share to its subsidiary, ISM Equities Corp.

“This transaction is meant to give ISM flexibility to restructure its capital position more easily to address potential investment opportunities,” the company said.

Its board also directed the company to “continue to pursue investment opportunities” to bolster its financial position as well as consider the declaration of cash dividends “considering the retained earnings position of the company.”

ISM focuses on information technology, multimedia telecommunications and other similar industries. It owns 32 percent of Acentic GmbH, a German provider of internet connectivity and inter-room entertainment solutions for the hospitality industry.

It also acquired a 37.1 percent stake in the Philippine Bank of Communication in 2011.

On Wednesday, shares of ISM Communications were up 4.38 percent or P0.06 to close at P1.43 apiece.