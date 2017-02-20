Isolated rains to prevail over PH Monday due to easterlies

MANILA: Isolated rains may prevail over the archipelago due to the easterlies affecting the eastern part of the country, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday.

In its 24-hour forecast, PAGASA said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms is expected over the eastern Visayas and Caraga region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms, it added.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from east to southeast will prevail over northern Luzon, and coming from northeast to east over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from east with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. PNA