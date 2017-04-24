Isolated rains, thunderstorms to prevail over PH on Monday

MANILA: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will prevail over the entire archipelago, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Monday.

PAGASA said a low pressure area was spotted at 1,580 kilometers east of Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from northeast over extreme northern Luzon, and its coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Winds will be light to moderate coming from east to northeast over the rest of Luzon, and from northeast over Visayas and Mindanao.

Coastal waters along these areas will be slight to moderate, PAGASA said.PNA

PNA/CC