Israel arrests top Islamic Jihad militant as tensions rise

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army said on Monday it had arrested a senior Islamic Jihad militant as tensions with the group rose after the army blew up one of its tunnels from Gaza. The army arrested overnight the “senior operative” in Arraba near Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank, Israel’s military said. A source with Islamic Jihad confirmed that one of its leaders, Tareq Qadaan, was detained as part of an “arrest campaign.” There were no immediate details on whether others were arrested. Tensions have risen between Israel and Islamic Jihad after the army blew up a tunnel that stretched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 30. Such tunnels have been used in the past to carry out attacks. The operation resulted in the deaths of at least 12 Palestinian militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

AFP