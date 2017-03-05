Israel mounts ‘diversity’ showcase

The Israel Embassy joined hands with Asia Tours in an evening dedicated to Israel as the “land of creation and creativity”—an open invitation to all Filipinos to enjoy Israel’s diversity.

Four hundred guests packed the main hall of Makati Shangri-La in a very unique celebration. According to the Embassy, they were honored with so many good friends and special guests, among them Senator Cynthia Villar, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry president George Barcelon, Israel Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines president Itamar Gero, Philippine Airlines president Jaime Bautista, Turkish Airlines country manager Erhan Balaban, and Cathay Pacific country manager Robin Bradshaw, hundreds of travel agents, and special friends from the Filipino consular corps and business sector.

Among the special guests who made the evening unique are Gary Valenciano, X-Factor Israel 2014 winner Rose Fostanes, Nicole Laurel Asensio and Ryan Tamondong.

Among the beautiful surprises was a Filipino dance group dancing Israeli folk dance.

This event comes on a backdrop of very good news—with Israel topping the list of countries with growing tourist arrivals last year with 42-percent growth, and Filipino tourists to Israel grew by 27-percent.

It is more fun in the Philippines but there is only one holy land. Israel is the promised land and the land of many promises which create the foundation for a very solid and steady growth in tourism between our two countries.

Filipinos can enjoy the story of the past, the greatest story ever told and Israel as the partner of the Philippines to the future in many areas of mutual interest, from high-tech to agri-tech.