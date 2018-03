Israel police question Netanyahu over ‘graft’ – media

JERUSALEM: Israeli police arrived at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence on Monday morning to interrogate him over one of several graft cases that threaten to topple him, Israeli media said. Multiple Israeli media reports said the longtime premier was to be questioned over a case of alleged corruption involving Israeli telecoms giant Bezeq. He could for the first time face questions over information provided to police by Nir Hefetz, a longtime Netanyahu ally who has turned state witness. Netanyahu’s wife Sara and son Yair are also being questioned along with Shaul Elovitch, Bezeq’s largest shareholder, Israeli media reported. A police spokesman confirmed “various investigative activities” linked to the probes, without mentioning the Netanyahus by name. This is the ninth time Netanyahu has been questioned in various cases directly or indirectly concerning him. He maintains he is innocent and has denounced allegations against him as a media and police witch hunt.

AFP