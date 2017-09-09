Israel premier’s first Latin America trip sees new opportunities

JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu is set to become the first sitting Israeli premier to visit Latin America, in a trip that includes Argentina 25 years after the country’s embassy was bombed there. The tour, which will see agreements boosting trade and cooperation with South American countries, is part of Israel’s move to broaden the scope of its diplomacy and trade to new regions, including parts of Asia and Africa. Netanyahu will leave Israel on Sunday to visit Argentina, Colombia and Mexico between September 11-15 before heading to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. He will also meet with Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes while in Buenos Aires. “We’re now developing ties with Latin America—it’s a huge market in a large bloc of important states,” Netanyahu said at a Jewish New Year’s toast with Israeli diplomats on Wednesday.

AFP