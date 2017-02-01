Israel starts eviction of wildcat West Bank outpost

AMONA, Palestinian Territories: Hundreds of Israeli border police entered a hardline Jewish settlement in the West Bank Wednesday to evict its residents after a court ruled the homes were built on private Palestinian land.

The eviction of the Amona settlement brings to an end months of attempts by the right-wing government to legalize the wildcat outpost.

Hundreds of hardline sympathizers, mainly youths, had earlier slipped past army roadblocks on foot, and lit tyres around the outpost, an AFP correspondent reported.

Some threw stones at the media and border police.

Women holding children began leaving their homes, as youths barricaded themselves in the structures.

Organizers of the protests against the eviction said they would refrain from using violence against the security forces but would not leave of their own volition.

Police said they had been in dialogue with the residents throughout the night in order to ensure “a peaceful eviction, in accordance with their committment to the High Court,” as part of a deal reached to relocate Amona settlers to a nearby site.

“Police will strive to carry out the eviction without the use of force,” a statement read.

The international community considers all Jewish settlements on occupied Palestinian land to be illegal and regards their construction as the biggest obstacle to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

