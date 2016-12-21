Israel weighs opening its hospitals to Aleppo wounded

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he is looking into bringing wounded civilians from the shattered Syrian city of Aleppo to the Jewish state for treatment.”I’ve asked the foreign ministry to seek ways to expand our medical assistance to the civilian casualties of the Syrian tragedy, specifically in Aleppo,” he said at a year-end reception for foreign media. “We’re prepared to take in wounded women and children, and also men if they’re not combatants… bring them into Israel, take care of them in our hospitals as we’ve done with thousands of Syrian civilians,” he said.”We’re looking into the ways of doing this,” he added. “It’s being explored as we speak.”

AFP