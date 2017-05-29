Israeli minister grilled on graft suspicions — media

JERUSALEM: Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and his wife were being questioned by fraud squad detectives Monday as part of a major corruption investigation, Israeli media reported. Police confirmed an investigation was ongoing involving a “public official and his wife,” but did not provide further details. Public radio tweeted that Deri, who was freed in 2002 after 22 months in prison for bribery and fraud, entered the offices of the police serious crimes and fraud unit with his wife Yaffa on Monday morning. Haaretz newspaper said police were questioning another 14 suspects, including the director general of a government ministry.A police statement confirmed the investigation, without identifying the suspects.

AFP