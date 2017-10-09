Israeli police detain dozens in ‘horror clown’ craze

JERUSALEM: Israeli police said on Monday they were on the lookout for teenagers in clown masks after fears the craze would cause violent reactions from those being frightened, with dozens already detained. “Police operations are continuing in different areas to protect public places and prevent further incidents,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told Agence France-Presse. He said that about 12 youngsters, including two 14-year-olds, were arrested over the past few days. Rosenfeld said that they sought only to frighten people, not to harm them. “There haven’t been any attacks. It’s just been people dressed up and walking around with fake axes, fake knives, etcetera,” he said. Police have, however, warned that such pranks could go horribly wrong in a country where people are constantly on edge for fear of militant attacks and where many carry firearms.

