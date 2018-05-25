Israel’s Supreme Court upholds open-fire rules on Gaza border

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the military’s use of lethal force against Palestinians during protests and clashes on the Gaza border. In the 41-page ruling published by the justice ministry Thursday night the panel of three justices unanimously rejected a petition by Israeli and Palestinian rights groups to restrain the army’s use of snipers firing live ammunition. Chief Justice Esther Hayut accepted the government position that the Gaza protesters were not peaceful civilian demonstrators but part of the “armed conflict” between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers Hamas. But she said that despite the ruling the army should continue its internal review of the events and of its procedures. The rules of engagement came under international fire after Israeli forces shot dead at least 62 Gazans on May 14, when thousands of Palestinians protested as the US officially moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

AFP