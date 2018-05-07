Isuzu breaks ground in Roxas City

Following a series of dealership openings and ground breakings, Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) continues to expand its dealer network in the Visayas, this time in the Island of Panay in Roxas City, Capiz.

Recently, IPC Executive Vice President Shojiro Sakoda, led the ground-breaking ceremony together with Isuzu Cebu Inc. (ICI) president Emmanuel Aligada and Isuzu Iloilo Brand Manager Rene Tagamolila.

“Currently, we only have one dealer outlet in the Island of Panay. With the island’s growing economy, it is timely that we extend our reach in the region especially in Roxas which is one of its booming cities,” said Sakoda.

Once completed, Isuzu Roxas will have a total land area of 3,500 square meters. It is designed to have a spacious showroom floor area that can hold up to four display units. With a complete service facility, Isuzu Roxas will be able to accommodate five units simultaneously on its first year, which will be increased to ten service bays with two bays allocated for truck servicing the following year.

Isuzu Roxas will be part of ICI’s group of dealerships, counting the outlets in Mandaue, Cebu City, Talisay, Bohol, and the 2017 Dealer of the Year Awardee, Isuzu Iloilo.

“Under the operation of our dealer principal ICI, we are confident that the construction of Isuzu Roxas will be completed within the year and formal opening will soon follow. Last year, ICI dealerships received numerous awards during our annual dealership awarding, including the highest award for Iloilo, so clients in this area can be assured that they will be receiving the same quality service that ICI provides,” Sakoda said.

In 2017, Isuzu Iloilo was able to sell 1,387 units which the dealer group wishes to increase with the addition of the new outlet. “Sales in this area has been consistently growing in the last five years, with the addition of the new Isuzu Roxas, we will be able to cater to more potential customers in the northern part of the island, as we target to sell modestly 157 units on our first year of operation,” said Tagamolila.