Isuzu expands Baguio City dealership

Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) through INTECO Inc. has expanded its dealership in Baguio City to take advantage of the improving economy of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Isuzu Baguio, situated at the heart of Naguilian Road in the City of Pines, now has a 640-square meter showroom equipped with state-of-the-art and complete service facilities, which enables it to offer periodic maintenance service, check-up and maintenance, discounts on parts and service and on-site servicing.

Besides the best-selling mu-X and D-MAX, the new dealership will also display IPC’s truck line-up from the dependable all-new N-Series light-duty trucks (NLR77, NLR85, NMR85, NPR85, NQR75) for logistics and fleet needs, the medium-duty truck F-Series line-up (FRR, FSR, FVR, FVM), and the heavy-duty C & E-Series line-up suited for a larger scale business in the region.

All IPC vehicles are now equipped with the Isuzu’s Blue Power technology, a testament to the Japanese brand’s commitment in promoting clean environment. The latest innovation of Isuzu aims to provide better engine output, low emissions, fuel economy and excellent durability in all its vehicles.

“We are very excited with the partnership with Isuzu Baguio,” said IPC Executive Vice President Shojiro Sakoda, who graced the inauguration of the expanded dealership. “The opening of the Isuzu Baguio dealership signalized a huge demand in the business in the north, especially in the business sector of fleet and mining industry.”

Isuzu Baguio is owned and operated by INTECO, which also owns and operates Isuzu dealerships in Quezon Avenue and Edsa in Metro Manila; Pampanga; and Dagupan and Urdaneta in Pangasinan.

Partnership with 94.7

In Manila, IPC forged a partnership Mellow 94.7, which will be celebrating its 45th anniversary on February 2018, by launching the campaign “Road to 45.”

IPC and Mellow 94.7 have customized two mu-Xs that is easy to spot as Foilacar, also a partner, wrapped it with eye catching Desert Tan scheme with big Mellow 94.7 and mu-X Blue Power logos.

Mellow 94.7 has lined up activities like stick-ons, prize give-aways, photo contests and many more, for loyal listeners who “spot” the “Mellow mu-X’s” every week leading up to the radio station’s 45th Anniversary.

“IPC has found a partner with Mellow 94.7 as we have a lot of things in common, having endured the test of time despite socio-economic changes and stiff competition. Today, we will start this new partnership as our newest product offering, the Isuzu mu-X equipped with Blue Power engine rides with Mellow 94.7 on their Road to 45. I am confident that our new mu-X will best represent the kind of cool, comfortable and relaxing ride that will go perfectly well with the sound of Mellow 94.7.” IPC president Hajime Koso said.

The Mellow mu-Xs are both uniquely equipped, the 4×2 variant is set up for urban terrain and the 4×4 variant for off-roading.

CONRAD CARIÑO