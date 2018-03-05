Isuzu introduces mu-X Luxe’s special shade of red

Alongside the new D-Max X Series pick-up that was revealed last February, the mu-X Luxe was launched as a limited-run model that represented the best Isuzu has to offer in its mid-sized SUV, albeit only available in only one color option – Red Spinel metallic.

According to Isuzu Philippines Corp. Marketing Director Joseph Bautista, the special model was born from a request to the head office in Japan to make a special model specifically for the Philippine market.

“We just asked the head office to make a special variant only for the Philippine market. We just chose this red because we think it suits the theme of the Luxe variant – the most luxurious variant we’ve sold,” Bautista told Fast Times.

He added mu-X sales in the Philippines are the highest in the company with 13,157 units sold, beating Australia and Thailand.

The limited edition mu-X Luxe sets apart from the other trims with a special metallic red paint, a power lift tailgate, grey fender flares, illuminated scuff plates, and a 3D surround sound system.

Powering the Luxe is a Euro-4 compliant 3.0-liter 4JJ1-TCX Blue Power diesel engine which produces 177 hp and 380Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Only the 4×2 variant is offered and will cost P1.895 million.