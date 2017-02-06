Isuzu launches new D-MAX X-Series

Targets the young and active

In 2014, Isuzu Philippines Corporation launched a new variant of the D-MAX, called the X-series, which was aimed at a younger group of drivers or the so-called “Generation Y.” In 2017, the Japanese workhorse carmaker kicked off the New Year with the updated 2017 model, launched on Friday at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre in Taguig City (Metro Manila).

Available only in 4×2 models, this variant of the D-MAX includes cosmetic upgrades that gave it a sportier edge on the styling department apart from the base 4×2.

“With the arrival of the new D-MAX X-Series, the model now addresses the lifestyle mobility requirement of active and urbane families too. So now, no other pick-up truck available in the local market can offer the combination of utility, reliability, versatility and high style that the D-MAX X-Series does,” IPC President Hajime Koso said in a statement.

Unlike 2014’s X-Series, the new model doesn’t feature a go-faster stripe that runs along the bonnet and the roof; rather, it features a chin spoiler with a red accentual stripe, red gunmetal grille, a red Isuzu logo, side skirts, a cargo spoiler at the top of the cargo bed, and machined two-tone alloy wheels. Inside the truck are the piano black leather-clad seats with red stitching and an X-Series logo, an infotainment system, black instrument panels and a red Isuzu logo on the steering wheel.

Powering the D-MAX X-Series is the same 4JJ1-TC 3.0-liter DOHC inline-four diesel engine with a variable geometry turbocharger found in the base 4×2 model, developing 163 horsepower at 3,200 rpm and 380 Newton-meters of torque at 1,800-2,200 rpm. Mated to this engine is a choice of 5-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

The Japanese carmaker has also collaborated with American sports clothing company Under Armour to create a clothing line-up inspired by the truck, which, according to Koso, reflects the sportiness associated with the clothing brand. Customers can choose a selection of sports gear as they purchase a unit of the current generation X-Series.

The X-Series will be available in three colors: Splash White, Venetian Red and Cosmic Black, and will cost P1.26 million for the manual transmission variant and P1.33 million for the automatic.

The current generation Isuzu D-MAX won the 2016 Truck of the Year Award by the Car Awards Group Inc., and emerged as the most fuel efficient vehicle during the Fuel Economy Run conducted by the Department of Energy, with a fuel consumption of rating of 38.6 kilometres per liter. The Japanese carmaker sold 3,966 units of the D-MAX in 2016, 27.3 percent more than 2015.