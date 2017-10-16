Isuzu marks 20 years in PH

Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the country in grand fashion including providing motoring scribes the unique experience of driving Isuzu trucks with the new Blue Power engine technology.

On September 27, 2017, all the big names of IPC and Isuzu VIPs from Japan were present at the World Trade Center, Pasay City. IPC executives were led by president Hajime Koso while the Japanese officials present were the president and chief executive officer of Isuzu Motors Ltd. Japan, Masanori Katayama, and Mitsubishi Corp. Japan Executive Vice President and Group CEO of Machinery Kazushi Okawa. The Philippine government was represented by Metro Manila Development Authority General Manager and Undersecretary of the Department of Transportation Thomas Orbos. The Deputy Chief of Mission from the Embassy of Japan, Manila, Takehiro Kano and other dignitaries also graced the anniversary rites.

Koso expressed his sincere gratitude to the Philippines and said, “This country has become our second home and gave us the wings to soar higher than what we were 20 years back. We are looking forward to 20 years and more. To our loyal partners, may you continue to put your trust on us and we promise that we will be finding more ways to meet your expectations.”

Blue Power Technology

During the anniversary ceremonies, the IPC executives proudly announced the launching of their new product: Isuzu’s Blue Power Technology. The all-new Isuzu engine technology is their answer for the much-needed eco-friendly Euro 4 diesel engines in all of Isuzu’s truck line-up. It promises more fuel efficiency and power with less emission.

The new 2018 face-lifted Isuzu mu-X was shown with the new 6-speed transmission, for both manual and automatic variants. The mu-X now also comes with auto-headlight leveling, hill descent control and a new 8-inch screen for the entertainment system with USB link and text-to-speech navigation.

The latest D-MAX offering now comes with hill start assist and hill descent control. It is also fitted with multiple USB ports.

The 4JJ1-TCX engine found on the D-MAX and mu-X is said to provide 177 PS (174.50 hp) and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. The engine is also designed to comply with Euro 4 standards.

Truck driving experience

After a few days, members of the motoring press were invited to test drive the latest Isuzu trucks in the market, from the four-wheeled N-series, light duty refrigerated vans, to the long 10 –wheeled F-series wing van. There was also a 6×4 E-series tractor head with 18-speed transmission that motoring scribes was able to test drive.

During the technical presentation, it was showed the Blue Power Technology produced more power for the N-series trucks. The old engine had 120 PS (118 hp), more than 4.0 liters in displacement, turbocharged, SOHC and two valves per cylinder. The new Blue Power engine had a smaller 3.0 liter engine, but designed with DOHC, four valves per cylinder, turbocharged and intercooled, plus electronically controlled diesel injection system to make it produce 124 PS (122 hp)!

IPC’s C & E Series trucks have made monumental leap toward cleaner emissions with the 6WG1-TGR that is now Euro compliant. The bigger 6-cylinder engines have higher torque at low speed because of the modified turbocharger, theoretically increasing engine displacement with the higher turbo boost.

Driving the trucks just confirmed what the Isuzu professionals have professed – there is good torque and better ergonomics, and are easier to drive even around the tight Honda Safety Driving Center. Motoring scribes were ably assisted by Isuzu’s driving instructors (and I hope we didn’t scare them much).

“We are hoping yet we are confident that the Philippines will continue to patronize the brand with these substantial changes that we have introduced,” Koso noted. “We believe that these game changers are surely to hit it big in the local automotive industry,” he added.