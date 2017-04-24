Isuzu PH awards brand-new mu-X to lucky promo winner

A FAMILY woman working as a geologist for a petroleum company has been picked as the lucky winner of a brand-new Isuzu mu-X premium SUV.

Arlene Magbanua from Quezon City was awarded a black Isuzu mu-X 2.5 4×4 LS-A AT after her name was drawn on March 20 from among thousands of raffle entries in the Feel the Ride Christmas Promo of Araneta Center. Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) supported Araneta Center’s promotional activity, which sought to treat shoppers during the holiday season, by providing the brand-new mu-X.

Held from November 24, 2016 until January 15, 2017, the holiday promo attracted 4,733 entries from shoppers who earned a raffle coupon for every P1,000 single-receipt purchase they made. The coupons entitled them to a chance to win instant prizes, with the Isuzu mu-X serving as the grand prize.

“The Christmas season, most especially in the Philippines, is a time for good tidings and cheers. It is with this spirit that we in Isuzu Philippines join in the celebrations, like in Araneta Center’s holiday promo where we provided an Isuzu mu-X as the grand prize. We are as happy to note that the Isuzu mu-X proved to be a strong attraction for people to join,” IPC President Hajime Koso said.

“On behalf of Isuzu Philippines, we extend a cheerful congratulations to all winners, most especially to Ms. Arlene Magbanua, for winning the Isuzu mu-X grand prize,” he added.

The Isuzu mu-X 2.5 4×4 LS-A AT is powered by Isuzu’s 2.5-liter 4JK1-TC (HI) diesel engine that is equipped with common rail direct injection, intercooler and a variable geometry system turbocharger. This engine produces 134 horsepower at 3,400 rpm and 320 Newton-meters of torque from 1,800 rpm to 2,200 rpm. It is matched to a five-speed automatic transmission with a sequential shift function.

As a premium SUV, the Isuzu mu-X 2.5 4×4 LS-A AT boasts numerous upscale features like projector-type multi-reflector headlamps, chrome power-folding side-view mirrors with integrated turn indicators, leather steering wheel with audio controls, leather seats and an entertainment system that has Bluetooth, iPod and WiFi connectivity, as well as a 7-inch touchscreen display for the various multimedia functions.