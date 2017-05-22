Isuzu PH car clubs join eco-camp activity

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) recently held a camping event to promote environmental awareness and Filipino culture, joined by three Isuzu car clubs in the country.

Held on May 13-14 at the Makiling Botanic Gardens, members of the Team Isuzu Pilipinas (TIP), Team Isuzu Car Enthusiasts (Team ICE), and mu-X Owners Philippines (mu-X OP), started the day early as they prepared for a two-day camp filled with different activities for the whole family.

“As part of IPC’s 20th year anniversary, we invited select car club members to join our eco-camp to instill unity and camaraderie amongst different Isuzu car clubs nationwide. Apart from that, this camp focuses on environment protection and Filipino culture thru traditional games. It will be the first of the series of activities we lined-up for our car clubs this year,” said IPC President Hajime Koso.

During the first day, participants were given an orientation about the Makiling Forest Reserve followed by a demonstration on how to properly plant a seedling. Afterwards, they headed to IPC’s adopted 13-hectare forestland inside the botanic garden to plant additional seedlings.

Small kids who participated were treated for a tour at the Museum of Natural History where they learned about the local flora and fauna. In the afternoon, they played traditional Filipino games like sipa, siato, trumpo before making bubbles out of Gumamela flowers.

Teens and adults on the other hand, battled it out in a sportsfest kind of activity, where in the car clubs competed against each other in another set of Filipino games like karera ng gulong, tumbang preso and kadang-kadang.

Before they headed out to pitch their tents, participants were given proper orientation on the basic camping and survival skills to guide the participants, especially first-time campers.

The next morning, those who signed up for the mountain trek were assisted by IPC going to Makiling’s mudspring and flatrocks. After the trek, they headed back to Makiling Botanic Gardens for a sumptuous lunch before driving back to Manila.

“We are very proud to have active car clubs here in the country, the community that is built amongst them is admirable and it’s nice to know that it all grew from their love and trust on the Isuzu brand,” added Koso.

Team Isuzu Pilipinas is one of the pioneer Isuzu clubs in the country and has sub-groups for different Isuzu vehicle models like, Hilander, Crosswind, D-MAX, Alterra and mu-X. Same goes for Team ICE, which also accepts new members with existing Isuzu vehicles of any model. mu-X Owners Philippines on the other hand, accepts applicants with existing mu-X units only.