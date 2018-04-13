Isuzu PH expands in Visayas with Roxas City dealership

ISUZU Philippines Corporation (IPC) further expanded its dealer network in the Visayas with a groundbreaking ceremony of its latest dealership in Roxas City, Capiz Province on Panay Island.

Isuzu Philippines Executive Vice President Shojiro Sakoda led the groundbreaking ceremony last week together with Isuzu Cebu Inc. (ICI) President Emmanuel Aligada and ICI General Manager Steve Gingco.

“Currently, we only have one dealer outlet on the Island of Panay. With the island’s growing economy, it is timely that we extend our reach in the region especially in Roxas, which is one of its booming cities,” said Sakoda.

Once completed, the Isuzu Roxas outlet will have a total land area of 3,500 square meters with a spacious showroom area that can hold up to four display units.

With a complete service facility, Isuzu Roxas will be able to accommodate five units on its first year, which will be increased to 10 service bays with two bays allocated for truck servicing the following year.

Isuzu Roxas will be part of Isuzu Cebu Inc.’s group of dealerships, which also operates outlets in Mandaue, Cebu City, Talisay, Bohol, and the 2017 Dealer of the Year Awardee—Isuzu Iloilo.

“Under the operation of our dealer principal ICI, we are confident that the construction of Isuzu Roxas will be completed within the year and formal opening will soon follow. Last year, ICI dealerships received numerous awards during our annual dealership awarding, including the highest award for Iloilo—so clients in this area can be assured that they will be receiving the same quality service that ICI provides,” Sakoda said.

In 2017, Isuzu Iloilo sold around 1,387 units.

“Sales in this area has been consistently growing in the last five years, and with the addition of the new Isuzu Roxas, we will be able to cater to more potential customers in the northern part of the island, as we target to sell modestly 157 units on our first year of operation,” Gingco said.