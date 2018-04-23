Isuzu PH flexes it muscle in truck show

Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) took its covers off the newest line-up of emissions-compliant light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks with various body applications at the 2018 Truck Fest held at the SMX Convention Center held early this month, highlighting the “Isuzu Advantage,” which comprises of different customer support programs.

The three-day event showcased the Blue Power Euro 4 N-Series and F-Series trucks, with the heavy-duty C and E Series trucks now being Euro 5 compliant. IPC Sales head Joseph Bautista told Fast Times that it was easier to develop a heavy-duty truck with higher emission standards than the lower models.

The new line-up showcased the light-duty N-Series truck in various applications, namely: Isuzu NLR 77 Flexitruck, NLR85 Refrigerated Van cooling by MIT-AIR, NMR85 Cab and Chassis, NPR85 Aluminum Van with tailgate, NQR75 Dropside, NKR71 NCOOL Fruehauf Refrigerated Van cooling by DENSO, and the Fruehauf Refrigerated cut-away van body.

As for the F-series duty truck, IPC has displayed the FSR34 Flatbed, FVR34 Dropside with crane and the FVM34 G-CARGO Fruehauf Wing Van. The CYZ Dump Truck, EXR52 Tractor Head, and EXZ52 Tractor Head with Trailer were also shown for the heavy-duty C and E-Series trucks.

The RZ4E-powered D-Max truck was also shown with various body applications, such as the FlexiQube body, a Coolaire refrigerated van body, and the crane application. The new QKR light-duty truck units were also displayed as PUV prototypes made by Centro, Almazora, and Santa Rosa Motor.

Bodybuilders Centro, Almazora, Multi-lift, Pinnacle, Red Dragon, Columbian Motor, JVF, DENSO, and CoolAire were present in the event to discuss the needs of the prospective customers.

“Our company has been the consistent No. 1 truck brand in the country for 18 years. Isuzu globally is known for its durable and dependable trucks that can withstand the challenging business operations, but what is more important is the support that we provide to our clients along with every purchase – and this is the Isuzu Advantage,” IPC president Hajime Koso said in a statement.

The Isuzu Advantage includes the following advantages: Isuzu’s nationwide dealer network is more than 40 complete with servicing facilities, with plans to expand more outlets this year; It has nationwide parts availability, with the company establishing a warehouse to cope with increasing demand; Isuzu has expert technicians and Japanese truck engineers who are available to support the customer’s queries, with the Isuzu Mobile Medic available for assistance to customers; and the company has a training program dedicated for drivers and mechanics.

The recently concluded Isuzu Truck Fest 2018 lasted from April 6 to 8. IPC holds a Truck Fest every year to showcase its new trucks and cab applications to cater the needs of customers and fleet owners.

PHOTOS BY ALAIN LOUISE GERONIMO