Isuzu PH holds Truck Fest in Davao

Recognizing the thriving commercial activity in the Davao region, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) held the Isuzu Truck Fest in Davao City on August 2-4 at the SM Lanang Premier on JP Laurel Avenue.

The Isuzu Truck Fest – Davao showcased to the local community the “Trucks for Life” models of IPC. The trucks, presented in a diverse range of applications and sizes, have been designed to meet the requirements of an equally varied profile of commercial vehicle users. The products also capably demonstrated Isuzu’s heritage in and core competency at truck manufacturing.

“The Davao region, and Davao City in particular, has always been one of the most vibrant markets for Isuzu products. Without doubt, this comes as a result of the area’s well-informed consumers, progressive business sector, and dynamic governance. The Isuzu Truck Fest – Davao sought to show Dabawenyos the latest Isuzu commercial models that address their requirements and which are relevant to the further growth of their business ventures,” said IPC president Hajime Koso.

Displayed at the event venue were 13 Isuzu truck models that have been configured for specific applications. IPC’s heavy-duty brigade was represented by the EXR and EXZ, which were shown as tractor heads so that customers may spec the trucks according to their requirements. For medium-duty use, IPC offered the FSR with a dropside body, and FVM that has been configured as a 10-door aluminum van.

Isuzu’s N-Series, which led its segment for 16 consecutive years, was showcased as the NQR71, NKR71 and NHR in dropside bodies and as riveted aluminum vans.

At Isuzu Truck Fest – Davao, IPC also offered visitors P10,000 worth of parts coupons and GoPro Hero 4 cameras. Show goers who registered for the event, and who purchase Isuzu trucks between August 4 and September 30, 2016 were eligible to receive the special promo freebies exclusive only for Isuzu Davao.

Coinciding with the Isuzu Truck Fest – Davao display was a ceremony marking the turnover of Isuzu trucks to some of the company’s most valued fleet customers. Three of the Davao’s largest and most prestigious companies, which have relied on and have considered Isuzu vehicles as their business partners for numerous years, received their new vehicles during the event.

Global banana producer and supplier Tagum Agricultural Development Co. Inc., through its assistant vice-president for Purchasing Richard Go, bought 12 new Isuzu trucks. Eden Mountain Resort Inc., a renowned name in the hospitality industry, through purchasing manager Paul Santos, acquired nine new truck units. New truck units were also turned-over to one of Davao’s leading livestock and landscape operator, Nestfarms Inc.

“While we in IPC are proud and very appreciative of the trust that these reputable companies have placed on the Isuzu brand, we are equally confident that the Isuzu trucks they have acquired will live up to their record of reliability and durability, and will render dependable service for many years. Rest assured that IPC will also do its utmost best to ensure this,” Koso said.