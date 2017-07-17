Isuzu PH inks partnership with TESDA-administered school in Laguna

As part of its 20th year anniversary, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) has inked a partnership with Jacobo Z. Gonzales Memorial School for Arts and Trades (JZGMSAT), in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program that imbibes a knowledge-sharing culture.

On July 3, 2017, both parties, headed by IPC president Hajime Koso and JZGMSAT School Administrator III Benito Reyes signed the memorandum of agreement at JZGMSAT campus located in Biñan, Laguna. Operating for almost 57 years, JZGMSAT, is a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)-administered school that provides National Certificate (NC) courses for different vocations and currently offers NC Levels I and II for Automotive Servicing.

In the partnership, IPC is committed to share its expertise on diesel engines through its “Train-the-Trainer” program, as well as donate Isuzu test engines for practical application.

Under the training program, IPC will conduct classes on diesel engine technology that includes topics on conventional fuel system, the ins and outs of a common rail fuel system and over-all engine management. Participated not only by JZGMSAT Automotive Servicing trainers, the project also covers giving training to TESDA regional trainers assigned within the Calabarzon area to enable a broader reach in the region.

“Through this partnership, we would like share with them our company’s core expertise on diesel engine technology. By conducting training and practical applications to their automotive trainers, we hope that we can increase their level of competency specially on diesel engines. Eventually, these topics will be discussed to their students which will help them gain that diesel technology advantage,” said Koso.

To add to the school’s automotive engine shop, IPC gave three Isuzu engines, namely the 4JJ1-TC and 4JB1-TC for practical training and one unit of the Isuzu 4JA1-L cut-away, ideal for detailing and parts recognition.

“We are very grateful to Isuzu Philippines for choosing us to be their partner for their 20th anniversary CSR activity. The technical knowledge they will share is valuable to add to the level of competency of our trainer. These test engines are also beneficial, as our students can now conduct practical training on newer models,” said Reyes.

Over the years, IPC has been an advocate of different CSR activities but according to Koso, this particular activity is very close to the company’s heart. “We’re happy to invest on knowledge by imparting our expertise and skills to institutions such as JZGMSAT. Knowledge inspires innovation. Innovation, on the other hand, is the key to a healthy economy. I am hoping that our joint efforts can change lives,” he added.