Isuzu PH launches all-new RZ4E Blue Power engine

Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) introduced another first in diesel engine technology through the recent launch of its all-new RZ4E Blue Power engine.

With more than 80 years of experience manufacturing diesel engines, and with more than 27 million diesel engines produced, Isuzu is at No. 1 in various commercial vehicle categories, in 29 countries world-wide, including the Philippines.

“The global trend of producing smaller capacity engine that has an output of larger engines has come to Isuzu,” said IPC president Hajime Koso.

“The new RZ4E Blue Power engine, carries with it our years of experience as a diesel engine manufacturer. Carefully developed to provide optimized power and torque; this engine performs efficiently, with much care for the environment, running with less noise and vibrations, and is very easy to maintain,” he added.

Innovative engine yechnology

Totaling four years of test and development, the Isuzu RZ4E engine has a displacement of 1.9 liters, capable of producing, maximum power of 150 PS at 3,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm from 1,800-2,600 rpm. It is Euro 4 compliant.

New technological features include a well-designed combustion system, composed of a diamond like coated (DLC) pistons pins, coupled with a clothoid curve combustion chamber, new fracture split design connecting rod, and DLC fuel injector needles– which are all put together to decrease engine friction thus promoting improved fuel economy and lesser exhaust emissions.

Aside from the combustion system, the RZ4E also has a new water-cooled variable geometry turbocharger system, which ensures the engine has excellent throttle response even at low rpm. The turbocharger’s turbine is made from high temperature resistant material while the central body is water cooled for durability.

For ease of maintenance, the new RZ4E engine has a hydraulic valve lash adjuster (HVLA) that keeps the correct valve lash clearance, a single engine accessory drive-belt for the alternator and air-conditioning compressor, and a cartridge-type oil filter, which is another one of its ecological feature, that eliminates discarding of the metal canister by replacing only the paper element of the filter.

Excellent fuel economy

Given its new design and quite a number of new engine parts installed, the new RZ4E performs efficiently that has been proven in the recent fuel-efficient testing conducted by the company.

During the test, IPC used the Isuzu mu-X RZ4E LS-A variants running alongside its current Isuzu mu-X 2.5-liter variants that presently runs economically based on previous tests.

The Isuzu mu-X RZ4E LS-A MT recorded 37.27 kpl (kilometers per liter), which is up to a 14.32-percent improvement from the 2.5-liter variant (32.60 kpl), while the Isuzu mu-X RZ4E LS-A AT logged 35.80 kpl that is up to 48.36-percent higher than the 2.5-liter variant (24.13 kpl).

The test was conducted under the supervision and verification of the Automobile Association Philippine following the Department of Energy testing parameters and standards.

“Our 2.5-liter engine as it is, is already fuel efficient, but with the introduction of the new Isuzu RZ4E engine, our Isuzu mu-X model now is made smarter by performing at a higher capacity under lower fuel consumption,” said Koso.

New smart, functional variants

The new Isuzu RZ4E Blue Power engine is set to replace Isuzu’s existing 2.5-liter variants and will be made available for both the Isuzu mu-X and D-MAX models.

As an entry level SUV, IPC will offer the Isuzu mu-X RZ4E LS 4×2 MT, which is ideal for fleet or as a company vehicle, carrying with it standard SUV features. The variant is designed to give comfort and convenience without breaking the bank.

Together with it, the new Isuzu mu-X RZ4E 4×2 LS-A MT and AT variants are packed with top-of-the-line SUV features, perfect for urban duelers who need to move seven people, more comfortably and efficiently. Dubbed as smart and functional variant, these units give you the styling of a high-end SUV but is still easy on the pocket to drive.

Similar to the mu-X, the Isuzu D-MAX will have its own smart and functional variants – the Isuzu D-MAX RZ4E 4×2 LS MT and AT. Ideal for urban drivers, the two new variants offer comfortable driving experience while maintaining its cargo truck capabilities.

Competitive Pricing

The new Isuzu mu-X RZ4E variants are available in five dynamic color options; Havana Brown, Cosmic Black, Obsidian Gray, Titanium Silver, and Silky Pearl White. Prices are set at P1.395 million for the Isuzu mu-X RZ4E 4×2 LS MT, P 1.570 million for the mu-X RZ4E 4×2 LS-A MT, and P 1.595 million for the Isuzu mu-X RZ4E 4×2 LS-A AT. An additional P10K will be added to vehicle price for all Silky Pearl White LS-A units only.

Prices of the Isuzu D-MAX RZ4E variants will be announced on a later date.