Isuzu PH posts 10% sales growth on strong demand

ISUZU Philippines Corporation (IPC) said on Monday that vehicle sales in 2017 rose 10 percent to 30,086 units, from 27,361 in 2016, on brisk demand driven by the country’s strong economic performance.

It said the sales growth was also due to the introduction of Blue Power Technology across all models and the spike in buying ahead of the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

In a statement, the company said sales for December alone reached 3,809 units, led by robust demand for its Isuzu mu-X, D-MAX and the outgoing Crosswind model.

For 2017, a total of 13,157 Isuzu mu-X SUVs were sold, up 4 percent from last year, while the D-MAX pickup truck sold some 4,675 units from January to December 2017, an increase of 17.9 percent from deliveries in the previous year.

Crosswind sales inched up by 2.1 percent to 4,755 units for 2017 from 4,651 units in 2016. Meanwhile, sales of its N-Series trucks went up by 23 percent from 3,734 units in 2016 to 4,599 units sold last year.

“While we have reached greater heights this year, we will continue to provide and look for more ways to cater to everyone. Thanks for the unwavering support, trust and loyalty to our brand,” IPC president Hajime Koso said.

In September last year, IPC introduced their latest tech offering for all their available units locally during the celebration of their 20th anniversary in the country. Isuzu’s Blue Power Technology is an eco-friendly diesel engine designed to provide maximum engine output, cleaner emissions, fuel economy, as well as engine durability.