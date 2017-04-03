Isuzu PH promotes road safety with truck display in Isabela

STRENGTHENING its presence in growth areas outside the National Capital Region (Metro Manila), Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) recently conducted a truck driving and safety event in Isabela.

On March 21 and 22, IPC mounted the latest installment of the Isuzu Truck Training series at the BMD Seed Farm in Aurora, Isabela. The activity, which formed part of IPC’s consistent thrust in promoting road safety through proper driver education, was attended by representatives of companies in the Isabela and Cagayan areas operating fleets of heavy-duty Isuzu trucks.

The two-part training seminar involved classroom lectures and discussions, as well as the actual operation of the vehicles. Included in the sessions were lessons on the application of Isuzu’s 7-speed and 16-speed transmissions, fuel-efficient and safe driving techniques, and daily inspection of vehicles. Used in the driver training session was the Isuzu EXR, which has a 7-speed transmission, and the Isuzu EXZ, which is equipped with a 16-speed transmission. For lessons regarding vehicle inspection, an EXR tractor head was made available.

This latest Isuzu Truck Training activity duplicated the one IPC conducted at the Honda Safety Driving Center in Paranaque City (Metro Manila). But in an effort to cater to its fleet customers who cannot attend the sessions in Metro Manila, IPC decided to expand the training series to regions outside of the capital.

Supplementing the program are special training sessions conducted on-site for fleet customers who request for them.

As a part of its after-sales program for fleet customers, IPC conducts the training series free of charge.

“At Isuzu Philippines, our commitment to promote road safety is as important as our commitment to customers, which does not end after a purchase. Conducting the Isuzu Truck Training series allows us to pursue our efforts at helping make Philippine roads safer for everybody, which of course includes the representatives of our valued fleet customers,” IPC President Hajime Koso said.

Following the training seminar was the Isuzu Truck Fest – Isabela. Held from March 23 to 26 at the Greenview Hotel in Santiago, Isabela, the event was meant to service the thriving commercial activity of the region.

Showcased in the latest edition of the Isuzu Truck Fest are the “Trucks for Life” models of IPC, which were presented in a diverse range of applications and sizes. Regardless of the model, however, all the trucks displayed were designed to address the various mobility requirements of businesses in the area.

“As one of the key growth areas in the country, Isabela is a strong market for commercial vehicles, which include trucks of all sizes and capabilities. The Isuzu Truck Fest – Isabela provided the local community a wide range of transport solution options that should help any business operate and grow in the most effective, sustainable and profitable way possible,” Koso said.

Referred to by the IPC head were the Isuzu vehicles displayed at the event venue, all of which configured for specific applications. Heading the list were the Isuzu EXR and EXZ heavy-duty trucks, which were shown as tractor heads and a unit of the CYZ dump truck so that customers may spec the trucks according to their requirements. For customers seeking trucks meant for lighter duties, IPC offered to them the NKR light truck, NHR with Ivan body option and the NQR in cab-and-chassis configuration. The light-duty N-Series trucks have been the best-selling in their segment for 17 consecutive years.

“Definitely, Isuzu Truck Fest – Isabela had been an informative, and thus useful, activity for consumers in this part of Luzon because it allowed them a proper venue to scrutinize the vehicles. This means consumers can better arrive at choices that suit their requirements best. As the representative of Isuzu in the region, we certainly welcome further inquiries and would be delighted to be of service to them,” said Isuzu Isabela Branch Manager Rizalina Domingo-Mijares.