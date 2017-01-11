Isuzu PH sets record sales performance in 2016

ISUZU Philippines Corp. (IPC) on Monday said it posted record sales in 2016, setting its highest monthly result in December with a total of 2,965 units sold during the month, on the back of a strong domestic economy that spurred consumer confidence and spending.

The company also logged its best annual performance in 2016 with deliveries of 27,361 vehicles, according to the latest data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. and the Truck Manufacturers Association.

“Isuzu Philippines Corp.’s record sales performance in 2016 is clearly a benefit coming from a strong domestic economy that inspired consumer confidence and spending. It also mirrors the continued uptick of the entire local automotive industry, which is also enjoying unprecedented results,” said IPC President Hajime Koso in a statement.

Sales of Isuzu vehicles in December last year were 25.4 percent higher than the 2,365-unit tally recorded for the same month in 2015, while total sales for the year were up 21.2 percent over the 22,581 units the company sold in 2015.

Isuzu trucks and buses led the strong sales performance last year with 1,716 units sold, up 219 percent from the 2015 tally. Matching this result were deliveries of the Isuzu D-MAX pickup, IPC said.

Benefitting from substantial equipment and styling updates in the latter part of 2016, the pickup saw its sales increase 27.3 percent over the previous year, or a total of 3,966 units sold.

“The introduction of changes to models and the sustained promotional and marketing campaigns have all helped in driving customer interest toward the Isuzu brand last year. A strong network of dealerships, as well as excellent after-sales services, also contributed in ensuring that Isuzu was able to maintain its upward trajectory,” Koso said.

IPC’s best-selling model in 2016 remained to be the Isuzu mu-X with deliveries of 12,657 units, topping the vehicle’s 2015 result by 16.1 percent.

Sales of the Isuzu Crosswind reached 4,659 units, 13.7 percent higher than the previous year, while sales of its N-Series light-duty commercial trucks rose 11 percent to 4,363 units, it added.