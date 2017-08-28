Isuzu PH shows off diesel expertise in 2017 Transport and Logistics Expo

Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) participated in the 2017 Transport and Logistics Philippines staged last August 17 to 19 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

For the three-day program, the authority on diesel-powered trucks and utility vehicles showcased three models from their existing line-up such as the FVM34 with 32-feet Fruehauf Wing Van body, the EXR5IF tractor head and their EXZ5IK tractor head.

Isuzu has been a part of the annual supply hub in the country in 2015. Since then, they have consistently participated in the event aimed to tap the transport and logistics sector, which is the market for their light, medium and up to heavy-duty trucks.

This year, IPC participated as one of the major sponsors for the expo, making it their second time to extend partnership since started joining the event in 2015.

IPC president Hajime Koso underscored the growth of economy in the increasing numbers of industry players. “The rise of both the conventional market and e-commerce has produced exciting numbers for budding and established industry players,” he said.

“Such results would lead to the further development of the transport and logistics center, making all stakeholders benefit from this,” he added.

Furthermore, the IPC chief said that they are looking forward that the event would continue for the years to come and vowed to be part of the transport and logistics expo as it is a great avenue to all concerned stakeholders where possible clienteles meet.

“Events like these provide the much-needed assistance to the buyers, an additional boost on opportunities for industry giants and level the playing field for the new entrants,” he explained.

The 2017 Transport and Logistics Philippines is a trade show for supply chain solutions, and has been growing steadily as the needs of the market continuously increases. Buyers can keep themselves up-to-date on the latest products, equipment, and solutions that is set to keep their businesses ahead of the competition.

To get the more details on Isuzu’s diesel-powered truck line-up, log at www.isuzuphil.com.