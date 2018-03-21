Isuzu PH to open dealership in Rizal

ISUZU Philippines Corp. (IPC) recently conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest dealer network in Taytay, Rizal, in line with its growing demands and expansion efforts.

To be located along Manila East Rd., the facility is the latest addition to the current roster of Isuzu Automotive Dealership, Inc (IADI), which operates Isuzu dealerships in the areas of Alabang, Cavite, Pasig, and Rizal.

The soon-to-rise Isuzu dealership is at the boundary of Cainta and Antipolo, a main gateway to the other municipalities such as Angono, Binangonan, Morong, Tanay, Teresa, Baras, and Pililia.

It is accessible from Manila via Ortigas Ave,, from Quezon City via Marcos and Sumulong Highways, from Pasig and South of Manila via C-6, and from Laguna via South West of Rizal.

With a lot size of 3,000 square meters, Isuzu Taytay can house a total of six showroom vehicle display units, and can accommodate 10 light commercial vehicles in the service bay area.

“We are proud to announce Isuzu Taytay as one of the soon-to-rise dealership networks in the eastern part of the bustling metropolis,” the company president, Hajime Koso, said. “The new dealership in Taytay is testament of Isuzu’s leadership in terms of product and innovation. We are building and strengthening our foundation to provide better quality and services to the growing demands of business in Rizal.”

Koso also said that with 3 million people, Rizal is expected to be a good area for the growing SMEs market, which is also seen to continue flourishing, with OFW remittances leading a significant growth year-by-year.

Isuzu said the new dealership will also cater to the growing commercial vehicle segment. “This segment is arguably at its peak and continuing to display a robust performance every year,” Koso said. “More than the technology that Isuzu offers, we are excited to bring products that are beneficial to the business fleet, logistics, and even larger scale business.”