Isuzu PH unveils mu-X Black Series

WITH much fanfare, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) unveiled the latest variant of its wildly successful mu-X line, the mu-X Black Series, in a gala event at Isuzu Cebu City.

The Black Series, an upgraded variant of the Isuzu mu-X 3.0 LS-A 4×2 A/T that is equipped with additional styling and functional features, was rolled out in Cebu as an acknowledgement of both the mu-X’s flagship status in IPC’s model lineup and the importance of the Visayas market to the Isuzu brand, which is rapidly becoming one of the biggest markets for Isuzu’s stylish SUV.

Both more sporty and sophisticated looking than the already attractive standard mu-X package, the Black Series is available in two base colors, Obsidian Gray and Garnet Red. Its “darker and more daring” look is achieved by an all-new trim package that is, well, black, as the name implies. A black radiator grill and hood garnish are set off by a two-tone front bumper, in body color on its upper side, and Cosmic Black underneath.

Gloss black roof rails – rated for loads of up to 60 kilograms – and semi-gloss black side stepboards carry the design theme to the rear, where a restyled black tailgate garnish finishes the look. New two-tone, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels mounting 255/65R17 rubber were selected for the Black Series, and match the dark body styling perfectly.

As a premium SUV, the Isuzu mu-X Black Series is also fitted out with projector-type multi-reflector headlamps, daytime running lamps, a center-mounted roof antenna, chrome power-folding side-view mirrors with integrated turn indicators, and a rear spoiler.

A number of interior refinements have been applied to the Isuzu mu-X Black Series as well. Carbon fiber door accents are found on the electronic key covers as well, and new scuff plates and chrome interior door handles have been added. The door armrests and center console have also been upgraded with new padding, adding a bit of plush to what was already a very comfortable vehicle. Also new is a handy organizer box in the rear compartment, which complements the generous number of other storage locations located throughout the interior.

Comfort and information features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which of course includes Isuzu’s excellent navigation system and has Bluetooth, iPod, and WiFi connectivity. Driver information is provided by an luminescent display in the cluster, while the Black Series’ passengers can enjoy the 10-inch ceiling mounted video monitor. Other features include a six-speaker stereo system, 6-way power adjusting driver’s seat, and leather wrapped steering wheel.

As Isuzu is well aware that fixing something that isn’t broken is unnecessary, little has been changed in the vehicle’s mechanicals from the reliable package in all mu-X variants. Power is provided by the 3.0-liter 4JJ1-TC (HI) common rail direct injection diesel engine fitted with variable geometry system turbocharger and producing 160 horsepower at 3,200 rpm, and 380 Nm of torque in the 1,800 to 2,200 rpm band. The five-speed automatic transmission with a gated shifter also offers a sequential shift function.

Priced at P1.568 million, the mu-X Black Series is sure to be a popular option in Isuzu’s fast-selling line, with four customers already claiming their keys at the launch event in Cebu.

BEN KRITZ