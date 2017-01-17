Isuzu PH wins big orders from PSA, private trucker

ISUZU Philippines Corp. (IPC) said on Monday it recently made two large deliveries of its highly competent vehicles to a government agency and a private trucking firm.

IPC said it delivered 81 units of the Isuzu D-MAX LT pickup and 18 units of the Isuzu Crosswind XL AUV to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on December 23 and six units of its CYZ51T trucks to AMRMR Trucking Corp. on December 21.

“The wide product range offered by Isuzu Philippines Corp., with each one belonging in it unquestionably a highly competent vehicle, works to the market’s advantage as it provides a solution to any mobility requirement. Be it addressing the needs of a private company to transport fuel products, or a government agency’s aim to make good on its delivery of public services, Isuzu vehicles can be relied on to get the job done,” IPC President Hajime Koso said on Monday.

“We are sincerely grateful that consumers, whether in the private or public sector, can appreciate this capability,” he added.

AMRMR Trucking is a fuel transport company headquartered in Lingsat, San Fernando City, La Union. The six Isuzu trucks it ordered will be used to transport the various petroleum products of Petron Corp. to key destinations in Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, the 99 Isuzu vehicles purchased by the PSA are expected to be distributed to PSA’s offices in regions across the Philippines to serve the various functions of government personnel, IPC said.

“Both the D-MAX LT and Crosswind XL are suited for the requirement. The pickup’s fuel-efficient diesel engine with a variable geometry turbocharger, robust ladder frame chassis, and raised ride height guarantee the D-MAX the capability to traverse rough terrain,” the company said.

It added that the Crosswind’s reliable diesel power plant, versatile cabin, and durable mechanical components make it the ideal choice in the efficient transport of people and cargo.