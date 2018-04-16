Isuzu QKR light truck debuts as PUV platform in EXPO

The country’s diesel authority and leading truck manufacturer Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) debuted their latest PUV prototypes in the recently concluded Public Transport Modernization Expo held at the PICC Forum tent. Isuzu showcased three new PUV prototypes in the latest transport expo organized by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), which serves as the kick-off show for the modernization of public transportation, which had the theme “Modernong Sasakyan, Progresibong Bayan.”

Common on all three PUV prototypes is the Isuzu QKR platform, which runs on a 4JH1-TC diesel engine that is capable to provide maximum power of 106 PS at 3,200 rpm and maximum torque of 230 Nm from1,400 to 3,200 rpm, which is also Euro IV compliant. The Isuzu QKR has a total gross vehicle weight of 4,490 kgs and a multi-leaf spring suspension for added passenger comfort.

First on its display line-up is Isuzu’s collaboration with Centro Manufacturing Corp. (CENTRO), the Isuzu-CENTRO Class II jeepney substitute that maintains side-facing fixed foam seats, 23-passenger standard type cabin (seated and standing), sliding windows, electric folding service door, and is fully air-conditioned.

Classified within the same category is the Isuzu-ALMAZORA Class II prototype, with a special structural body designed by Almazora Motors Corp. This prototype has side-facing fiberglass seats with padded cushions, fiber glass and GI sheet combination body panels, panoramic glass windows, electric folding service doors, and is also fully air-conditioned.

Lastly, Isuzu’s new body collaboration with Santarosa Motor Works, Isuzu-Santarosa Class III PUV prototype that has a 23-passenger front-facing seating layout, galvannealed sheet body panels, panoramic folding service door, panoramic tempered glass windows, and fully air-conditioned cabin with continuous room lighting.

All the Isuzu prototypes conforms with the PUV standard class specifications as released by the Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Product Standards (DTI-BPS). “Our latest PUV display is a result of the test and development process we had with our previous prototypes. We try to work with different local body manufacturers to give our transport groups more designs to choose from,” said Koso. “Rest assured that we work closely with them to ensure the quality and safety of these new products,” he added.

Aside from Isuzu’s renowned durability and fuel-efficiency, the company also highlights its advantage that keeps their customer loyal to the brand – nationwide dealer network, nationwide parts availability, expert service technicians, roadside assistance and technical training. All of these, will be part of the aftersales support the company will provide for every purchase of their PUV unit.

“As we support the government’s PUV modernization program, our company provides a more efficient, more comfortable, safer, and more environment friendly transportation to the Filipino commuter,” said IPC president and chief executive officer Hajime Koso.

After the expo, Isuzu is set to participate in a series of road shows and caravans to be conducted by DOTr in different provinces nationwide. Aside from this, Isuzu will be initiating its own PUV Forums in different Isuzu dealerships nationwide to showcase these units and assist local transport groups in choosing the best PUV for their transport requirements.