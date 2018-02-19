Isuzu smashes sales record for 2017

The country’s diesel authority, Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC), ended 2017 on a high note as it achieved its highest annual record sales to date. Sales data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers in the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association Inc. (TMA), IPC recorded an impressive 30,086 units of sales in the full year of 2017, which reflected a 10-percent increase compared to the previous year’s 27,361 units.

On a separate report, IPC achieved its highest monthly sales record when December sales reached 3,809 units—stamping a 7.4-percent difference over its November 2017 sales record.

The strong sales figures were spearheaded by the stellar sales numbers brought in by their well-loved models, the Isuzu mu-X, D-MAX and the outgoing vehicle, Crosswind.

For the whole year, a total of 13,157 Isuzu mu-X SUVs were sold, increasing the vehicle’s sales by 4 percent versus the 12,657 units that rolled out in 2016. In December alone, some 1,997mu-X units were delivered for a staggering 27-percent rise from November 2017’s 1,572 sales tally.

Meanwhile, the D-MAX pick-up truck sold some 4,675 units from January to December 2017, showing a whopping 17.9-percent jump over the previous year when IPC recorded 3,966 D-MAX unit sales. December sales for the IPC’s pick-up truck went up a notch, selling 599 units, which showed a growth of 26.3 percent against 471 sold the month before.

Further, the ever-reliable AUV, Crosswind showed a slight 2.1-percent hike on sales figures, garnering a total of 4,755 units for the whole year, as opposed to 4,651 units for the same duration the previous year.

The IPC’s truck sales record also skyrocketed, with the N-Series providing much of the firepower. 2017 sales went up by 23 percent, from 3,734 in 2016 to an awesome 4,599 units sold last year.

The strength in sales especially during the latter part of 2017 was attributed to the strong economic performance of the country, introduction of Blue Power Technology across all models, as well as the consumers’ anticipation for the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

IPC president Hajime Koso expressed his utmost gratitude over the outstanding sales performance, saying that they will continue to strive hard to provide the best to the Philippine market that IPC can offer.

“While we have reached greater heights this year, we will continue to provide and look for more ways to cater to everyone. Thanks for the unwavering support, trust and loyalty to our brand,” Koso said.

In September last year, IPC introduced their latest tech offering for all their available units locally during the celebration of their 20th anniversary in the local automotive industry.

Isuzu’s Blue Power Technology is an eco-friendly diesel engine designed to provide maximum engine output, cleaner emissions, superb fuel economy, as well as engine durability.