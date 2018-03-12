Isuzu ups the ante with luxury variants

In a move to maintain its niche in the domestic truck and SUV market, Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) recently unveiled two limited versions of their best selling variants, the D-MAX and mu-X SUV. With its sporty and edgy design cues, Isuzu is targeting a much younger segment of the market.

“Keeping our line-up fresh is the key to the very demanding market, especially for the pick-up and SUV segment. To keep up with the competition, we are offering two new variants which are designed to exude the more aggressive and luxurious side of the D-MAX and mu-X models,” said IPC president Hajime Koso.

In an exclusive peek with the motoring media, Koso led the launch ceremonies of the 2018 D-Max X-Series and the MU-X Luxe version, which according Joseph Bautista, IPC head for marketing and product development, is the most well appointed mu-X variant to date.

A more youthful D-MAX

Aggressively designed to attract urban young professionals, the 2018 edition of the D-MAX X-Series sports a black radiator grille with emblazoned red Isuzu logo, which is complimented by front and rear skirts lined with a deep red accent which not only adds to its looks but also assist in the vehicles overall aerodynamics.

More on the exterior, the X-Series also has a color-keyed sleek cargo spoiler, matte black roof rails and red fog lamp garnish. To top off its look, the X-Series now has a black 18-inch alloy wheels with a matching red lip accent.

Inside the cabin, the X-Series has a rocker plate with illuminated red Isuzu logo and additional multiple USB ports for driver and passenger convenience.

Redefining luxury

The mu-X, on the other hand, also sees a new addition to its line-up with the new mu-X Luxe that brings together superior features that delivers a statement and status of a premium SUV.

The luxury edition mu-X is equipped with power lift tailgate that opens and closes with a touch of button – for a hassle-free cargo loading. For added styling, light gray fender flares are installed that doubles as a protective feature to deflect rocks and debris away from the vehicle’s body.

Adding to its already premium interior, mu-X Luxe has a new blue illuminated scuff plate and 3D surround sound system to complete the overall luxurious experience while driving or riding the new mu-X Luxe.

Available only on with a 4×2 drivetrain, both the D-MAX X-Series and mu-X Luxe runs on the ever-reliable 4JJ1-TCX 3.0-liter Blue Power Diesel engine that is Euro 4 complaint and is capable of producing 177 PS maximum power and 380 Nm maximum torque.

PHOTOS BY DINO RAY V. DIRECTO III