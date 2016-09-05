Isuzu vehicles continue to play key role in Maynilad operations

Maynilad Water Services Inc., one of the biggest public utility firms in the country, continues to put its trust in Isuzu vehicles with its unmatched capabilities in delivering reliable and efficient service.

Proof of the pudding is Maynilad’s recent order of 173 units of the 2016 Isuzu Crosswind XL from Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC), which will be used for the company’s day-to-day operations.

The new vehicles were turned over by IPC president Hajime Koso to Ramoncito Fernandez, president and chief executive officer of Maynilad, during a brief ceremony held on August 18, 2016 at the La Mesa Compound in Quezon City.

Intended for use in operations seen to benefit millions of residents in the West Zone of Metro Manila, the new Crosswind XL units are forecast to serve as workhorses for Maynilad’s field personnel for many years to come. The Crosswind, assembled by IPC at its world-class manufacturing facility at the Laguna Technopark, boasts a track record of superior reliability, durability and functionality.

“We in Isuzu Philippines cannot be more honored at the trust the esteemed officers and personnel of Maynilad Water Services Inc. have consistently placed on the Isuzu brand. Clearly, Maynilad’s dedication to rendering public service also requires effective transportation solutions, for which we are confident that — as records would show — Isuzu vehicles provide,” Koso said.

Maynilad’s recent acquisition is managed with the all-inclusive full service operating lease through a third party leasing company, ORIX Rental Corporation, which was acquired under Isuzu Pasig and will add to the existing 192 Isuzu vehicles that the firm has relied on through the years.

Besides setting benchmarks in diesel technology, Isuzu models are also backed by a wide availability of parts and competent service provided by a large network of dealerships.