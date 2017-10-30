Isuzu’s ‘Blue Power’ line-up hits Cebu shores

Following the successful introduction of its Blue Power models in Manila, Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) formally introduced its latest light commercial model line-up to the Metro Cebu market.

Set at the posh Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu, IPC displayed its latest line-up made up of the Isuzu D-MAX pick-up and its best-selling Isuzu mu-X SUV for a three-day launch and mall display event held on October 20-22, 2017.

Heading the launch program was IPC president Hajime Koso who openly expressed his optimism towards the new Blue Power models’ introduction in the Visayan Region. “Cebu has always been a special market for our products particularly for the light commercial segment. With our new Blue Power engines, we are confident that we will maintain, if not surpass our current market share in this region,” he said.

Both the Isuzu D-MAX and mu-X now carries the new 4JJ1-TCX EURO 4 engine that can deliver up to 177 PS and has a maximum torque of 380 Nm. Engineered with the Blue Power technology, the new engine provides maximum engine output, cleaner emissions and superb fuel economy while maintaining Isuzu’s renowned engine durability. Aside from that, with its advanced design and technology, the engine noticeably has less noise and vibrations.

More safety features

Adding to its safety and driver assist features, the D-MAX now comes with a Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control that enables the driver to operate at ease even at an inclined terrain. Isuzu also gave it an upgraded cabin with its new soft-pad interior and a piano black interior accent, keeping it close to its sporty yet sophisticated exterior. For on-board entertainment, the D-MAX is always ready as it now has multiple USB ports located at its front dashboard assembly as well as ports for its second-row passengers located at the center console.

The mu-X, however, was given a facelift with its new Bi-LED projector headlamp with integrated day time running lamps, that is also equipped with an auto-headlight levelling. The facelift gives the mu-X a more powerful look.

To match its new headlamp, the mu-X also has a redesigned chrome radiator grille coupled with the aerodynamically designed front bumper. At the rear, the mu-X now has a new horizontal type with LED positioning rear lamps for better visibility. Capping off its exterior, the mu-X now has a new design 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, giving it better stance and smoother ride.

Different upgrades are also available inside the cabin; to start, the mu-X now has new instrument panel with MID, and an 8-inch entertainment system with USB link and text to speech navigation. Premium leather quilt-stich design seats and door trims, while a sophisticated blue ambient light and piano black garnish can be found on each door.

Finally, just like the D-MAX, the mu-X now has a Hill Descent Control that is an addition to its list of safety features.

“These models have our most advanced diesel engine we ever introduced in the local market, coupled with the latest features for each segment, we think that this lineup will be a big hit to the Philippine market,” Koso added.