IT-ready firms more likely to win market – study

COMPANIES undergoing a digital transformation have more opportunities of leading the market, an information technology (IT) firm said.

“Companies today need to be agile to stay competitive and drive growth, and IT Transformation can be a major enabler of that,” John McKnight, vice president of research at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), said in the company’s 2018 IT Transformation Maturity Study commissioned by Dell EMC.

McKnight said that while embracing the digital journey might be a “major endeavor” for some, companies that deploy advanced technologies have an edge in capturing the market.

He said 81 percent of survey respondents, from 4,000 IT decision makers worldwide, agreed that if they did not embrace IT transformation, their companies would no longer be competitive in their markets. This was higher compared to the 71 percent registered in 2017.

“‘Transformed companies experience real business results, including being more likely to be ahead of the competition in bringing new products and services to market, making better, faster data-driven decisions than their competition, and exceeding their revenue goals,” he said.

Last year, Dell EMC, a part of Dell Technologies which specializes in modernizing and automating organizations, urged companies in the country to adopt digital transformation in order to develop new opportunities amid the changing times.

“The digital penetration in this country is the second largest, next to Indonesia, which is also driven by population size. But this means that businesses in the Philippines have to embrace this new age of digital and they have to be transformed to IT,” Paul Henaghan, Dell EMC vice president South Asia and Korea, earlier said.

Henaghan cited a study from International Data Corporation (IDC), which showed strategic predictions and major technology trends that are set to present opportunities and challenges to Philippine IT leaders in the next three to four years.

According to him, IDC sees the Philippines’ digital transformation in 2018 to reach 60 percent of customer support interactions that will be digitalized and occur in online communities.

By 2019, the research showed that 40 percent of the top companies in the country will experiment using augmented reality as part of their marketing efforts. In 2020, 25 percent of 1,000 companies in the country will depend on their ability “to create digitally enhanced products, services and experiences.”|

By 2021, the government will have a more strategic information and communications technology push to enable technology adoption among Philippine organizations.