IT was supposed to be quality time for the family.

Like many other Filipino families do that time of year, media couple Karen Davila and David Jude “DJ” Sta. Ana flew with their two young sons to Siargao last week for recreation and bonding.

But the beach escapade turned into a nightmare, if not a traumatic experience, for the vacationing family when one of Karen’s sons, David, met an accident at the “Boardwalk Cloud 9” surfing station.

Just 30 minutes into basic surfing training at an area called “Jacking Horse,” a bloodied David came back running to his parents and said he had an accident.

David had criss-crossed abrasions on his chest, a gash under his right ribcage, a bruised chin and cuts in his right hand.

The trainer, Jocol Valerio, earlier assured Karen and DJ: “Madali lang ‘yan, kaya yan (That’s really easy, he can do it),” after he was told that David, while sporty, needed extra care as he was in the “autism spectrum.”

Valerio was brought in by another trainer, Junrey Taoy, who took charge of David’s younger brother, Lucas.

Valerio, instead of helping the worried parents, disappeared. At the surfing station, there was no first-aid personnel or nurse. One would expect a major tourist destination to at least have a first-aid clinic. There was none.

Yet the nearby sari-sari (variety) stores had band-aids, gauze, Betadine and other first-aid supplies, which, Karen said in her now viral Facebook post, indicated that the type of accident David experienced was common in Siargao.

Karen, DJ and their sons had no choice but to drive to the nearest hospital, which was in the town of Dapa in Surigao de Sur, 45 minutes away from where the accident happened. The nightmare didn’t end there. While there was a doctor, and a nurse on duty, there were no medicines, such as tetanus shots that David needed.

This is Karen Davila we are talking about, so the mayor of General Luna town, who is in charge of the surfing spots, came personally to explain things to the famous ABS-CBN anchor. The town is a fifth-class municipality and has no money for doctors, he said.

Even House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez felt compelled to emerge from Black Saturday hiatus to issue a statement, that he, along with Surigao del Norte Governor Sol Matugas and Surigao del Norte Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas 2nd, were “already taking steps to address… the lack of first aid and medical facilities” in Siargao.

The explanations, while well intentioned, came a little too late for this family, given Siargao’s status as a supposedly world-class surf spot.

General Luna town seems to be happy simply drawing tourists and collecting business taxes and municipal fees, without having anything to show for them.

It appears there is no serious vetting being done on surfing trainers; Valerio, it turns out, brought poor David to shallow, rocky waters where accidents were bound to happen. Regulating the surf resorts (and trainers) is primarily the local government’s responsibility.

As for Alvarez and the Surigao political allies, he found necessary to mention in his press release, whatever budget they promised to release soon should have been released a long time ago.

Karen Davila, of course, should not be faulted for posting that story about her family’s traumatic experience on Facebook. She is a parent, after all.

The sad thing in this country, however, is that it would have to take a well known personality to rouse government officials, not to execute favors as they so often think is what people want them to do, but to simply perform their job.