Italian citizens called to vote

On March 4, the political general elections for the renewal of the Italian Parliament will be held in Italy and Italian citizens living abroad will be involved as well and they will be called to elect their representatives in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic, voting for candidates who present themselves in the Foreign Circumscription.

Law n. 459/2001 provides that Italian citizens entitled to vote are those permanently residing abroad and enrolled in the A.I.R.E. lists. They have the right to express their vote by correspondence.

Based on the above, the electoral package containing the electoral certificate, the ballot paper, the material necessary for the return of the vote to the Italian Embassy in Manila and the related instructions will be sent to those entitled.